Intersect Capital LLC Invests $218,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

