Intersect Capital LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 541,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TEGNA by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,359,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 143,187 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGNA. Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

