Intersect Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 229.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE NEM opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $42.88 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.24. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

