Intersect Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $276.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.50 and a 200 day moving average of $281.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $248.63 and a twelve month high of $308.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.