Intersect Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

