Intersect Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,307 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €59.00 ($60.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.6 %

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TTE stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.