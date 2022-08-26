Intersect Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,931. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX opened at $260.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.30. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

