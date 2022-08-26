Intersect Capital LLC Sells 1,597 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $38.88 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

