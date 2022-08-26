Intersect Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after purchasing an additional 452,154 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after acquiring an additional 263,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,617,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $478.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

