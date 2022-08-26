Intersect Capital LLC Sells 41 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $283.54 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.62 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.66 and its 200 day moving average is $303.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James restated an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.88.

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.