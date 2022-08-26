Intersect Capital LLC Sells 74 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Booking by 162.3% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $503,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Booking by 250.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Booking by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,008.54 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,894.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2,109.81.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.