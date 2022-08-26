Intersect Capital LLC Sells 743 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Micron Technology Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.