Intersect Capital LLC Trims Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,883,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,284,000 after buying an additional 280,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after buying an additional 254,033 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,944,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $371.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $695.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

