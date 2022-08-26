Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4,079.00

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,079 ($49.29) and last traded at GBX 4,081.46 ($49.32), with a volume of 19581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,118 ($49.76).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intertek Group to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,640 ($68.15) to GBX 3,600 ($43.50) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,314 ($76.29) to GBX 5,222 ($63.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($66.46) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,128.67 ($61.97).

The company has a market cap of £6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 2,246.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,285.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,736.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a GBX 34.20 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,226 ($51.06) per share, with a total value of £10,565 ($12,765.83). In related news, insider Graham Allan purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, with a total value of £59,360 ($71,725.47). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,226 ($51.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,565 ($12,765.83).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

