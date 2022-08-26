Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $40.50 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

INVH has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

