iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $90.59 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

