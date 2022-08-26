Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,663 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.02% of Iteris worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Iteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iteris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Iteris to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Iteris Stock Performance

Shares of ITI stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iteris

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.