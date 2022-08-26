Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $200.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.52.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.