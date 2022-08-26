James Orie Sells 51,167 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stock

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at $275,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

