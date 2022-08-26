Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 20,806 CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,559,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,108,000 after purchasing an additional 331,312 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 830,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,471,000 after purchasing an additional 33,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $1,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,475,619.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,135.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $43,215.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 32,023 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $1,475,619.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,588 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,135.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,180 shares of company stock worth $2,117,131. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Trading Up 0.1 %

CBIZ Company Profile

CBZ stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98.

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.