Jennison Associates LLC Buys 1,566 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amkor Technology Price Performance

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $228,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $228,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock worth $1,668,840 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.55. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Stories

