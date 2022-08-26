Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 53,482 The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 53,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKIN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Beauty Health Stock Down 2.5 %

About Beauty Health

SKIN opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. The Beauty Health Company has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Read More

