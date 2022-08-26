Jennison Associates LLC Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,422 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 43,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.