Jennison Associates LLC Invests $856,000 in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 31,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INT. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in World Fuel Services by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in World Fuel Services by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 90,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in World Fuel Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

World Fuel Services Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE INT opened at $27.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Fuel Services Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.