Jennison Associates LLC Invests $874,000 in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alkermes by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $12,260,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Alkermes by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 25,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Alkermes by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkermes

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $211,215.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at $594,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alkermes Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $276.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

