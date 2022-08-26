Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,260 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $110.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.98. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $149.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.91.

Several analysts have commented on NVMI shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.40.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

