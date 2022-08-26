Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 82,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PACB. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $13,321,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $451,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of PACB opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $32.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

