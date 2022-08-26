Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after purchasing an additional 594,854 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $43,312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after acquiring an additional 315,537 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 84.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 632,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 289,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 7,328.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 119,530 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
Upstart Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of UPST opened at $28.11 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.