Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 95,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,114 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

KEYS opened at $172.61 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.99 and its 200-day moving average is $150.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

