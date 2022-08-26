Jennison Associates LLC Sells 12,334 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,334 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

