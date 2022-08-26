Jennison Associates LLC Sells 3,329 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Pool by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Pool by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Pool by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

Pool Stock Up 1.8 %

POOL stock opened at $370.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $324.14 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.