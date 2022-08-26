Jennison Associates LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Docebo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,283,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,453,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Docebo by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Docebo by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 415,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Docebo by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akkr Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,884,000. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Docebo from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

DCBO stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.05 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $92.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

