Jennison Associates LLC Trims Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in KB Home by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 43,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 102,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

KBH opened at $31.05 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

