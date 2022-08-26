Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566,182 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $45,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 5,337.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.30.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dynatrace to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 941,865 shares in the company, valued at $39,953,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,726 shares of company stock valued at $624,677. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

