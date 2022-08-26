JMP Securities Lowers Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target to $11.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 80.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OPRT opened at $6.11 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.