Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 3,405 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,154 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,358 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 65,382 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Wedbush downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,240 shares of company stock valued at $629,537. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

