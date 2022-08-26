Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $87.63 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $112.19. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average is $84.64.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTC. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

