Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 70.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $238.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

