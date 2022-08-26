Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $53.67 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

