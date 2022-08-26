Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $85,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FND shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Recommended Stories

