Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,545 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.28% of Kimball International worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kimball International by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kimball International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 375,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kimball International by 1,064.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 106,604 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. Kimball International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimball International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.