Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 158 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $99.46 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.