Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,824 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,804,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,501,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after buying an additional 410,371 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,936,000 after buying an additional 196,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1,534.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 181,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,980,000 after buying an additional 170,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nucor Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

NYSE NUE opened at $144.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.26. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

