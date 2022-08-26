Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $291.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.26. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $293.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

