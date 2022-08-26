Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,154 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,757,000 after buying an additional 2,902,358 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 65,382 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

HBAN opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,240 shares of company stock valued at $629,537. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

