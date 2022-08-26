Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 212 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,233,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,672,859,000 after purchasing an additional 171,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,590,000 after purchasing an additional 174,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after buying an additional 1,890,747 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,586 shares of company stock worth $4,968,059. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.23 and its 200 day moving average is $99.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

