Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 967 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

