Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $974,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,739 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

