Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores Stock Down 10.2 %
Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $147.01 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $324.00. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.