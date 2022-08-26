Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $147.01 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $324.00. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.71.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

