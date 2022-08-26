Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $12,462,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $439.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.39. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

